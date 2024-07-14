Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.48 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 15, 2024 24.42 °C Heavy intensity rain July 16, 2024 24.39 °C Heavy intensity rain July 17, 2024 27.25 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 27.27 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 27.19 °C Heavy intensity rain July 20, 2024 25.45 °C Heavy intensity rain July 21, 2024 25.7 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.36 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.07 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.22 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 37.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on July 14, 2024, is 25.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.48 °C and 25.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.54 °C and 24.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 60.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

