Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.75 °C, check weather forecast for July 6, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on July 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on July 6, 2024, is 26.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.75 °C and 28.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 87% and the wind speed is 87 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.4 °C and 28.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 7, 2024
|27.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 9, 2024
|23.43 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 10, 2024
|27.18 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|27.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 12, 2024
|27.06 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 13, 2024
|26.76 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|29.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.72 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.72 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|29.59 °C
|Light rain
