Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.21 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 30.46 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 29.49 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 29.0 °C Moderate rain June 21, 2024 28.39 °C Heavy intensity rain June 22, 2024 24.37 °C Heavy intensity rain June 23, 2024 26.91 °C Moderate rain June 24, 2024 24.44 °C Very heavy rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.53 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.52 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.81 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 42.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on June 17, 2024, is 29.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.21 °C and 31.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.87 °C and 31.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.