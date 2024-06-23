Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.68 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on June 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on June 23, 2024, is 28.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.68 °C and 29.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.34 °C and 26.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 56.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.34 °C and 26.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 56.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 24, 2024
|25.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 25, 2024
|27.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 26, 2024
|28.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 27, 2024
|24.82 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 28, 2024
|26.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|27.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|28.33 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.32 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.5 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.49 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.65 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|38.28 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy