Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.68 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 24, 2024 25.41 °C Moderate rain June 25, 2024 27.77 °C Moderate rain June 26, 2024 28.19 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 24.82 °C Heavy intensity rain June 28, 2024 26.79 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 27.52 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 28.33 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.32 °C Light rain Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.49 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 34.65 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Goa today, on June 23, 2024, is 28.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.68 °C and 29.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.34 °C and 26.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 56.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024

