 Godse row: Water cannon used on protesters seeking action against NIT professor - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Godse row: Water cannon used on protesters seeking action against NIT Calicut professor

Godse row: Water cannon used on protesters seeking action against NIT Calicut professor

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Youth organisations in Kerala, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), demand action against the NIT-Calicut professor for “treason”.

A professor at NIT Calicut seems to have unknowingly brought students and youth across political ideologies in Kerala together with her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse.

Police used water cannons to disperse DYFI protesters.(ANI)
Police used water cannons to disperse DYFI protesters.(ANI)

The Kerala police on Saturday registered a case after receiving multiple complaints against Professor A Shaija of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut for glorifying Godse in her Facebook comment.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) was invoked against the professor.

Shaija, a senior faculty member of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NIT, posted a comment on Facebook on January 30 – the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948 – saying "Proud of Godse for saving India".

She had commented on a post by a lawyer, Krishna Raj, who posted Godse's photograph saying Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a hero of many in India.

However, Shaija deleted her comment after it triggered a controversy.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), staged a protest march on Monday seeking action against the woman professor. ABVP activists marched to the institution and burnt an effigy of Godse.

"The professor posted something which is insulting the Father of the nation and praising Godse who assassinated him," a student leader said while addressing the ABVP activists.

Similar protests were held by the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the left-wing student organisation Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League party.

On Wednesday, it was Youth Congress's turn to hold a protest march to the institute demanding action for treason against the professor. They were joined by members of another youth organisation, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

On reaching the institute, the Youth Congress and DYFI members tried to remove barricades set by police to prevent them from moving into the campus. The police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the activists as they climbed on top of the barricades and also tried to pull them down.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!Get more updates fromAll City Newsalong withDelhi News,Bengaluru News,Mumbai News,Budget 2024 LiveandTop Headlines from India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On