Goel asks CM to release Rs 10,000 crore to municipal corporations

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:35 IST

New Delhi:

Welcoming Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement about cooperating with the Centre for the city’s development, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday asked the CM to release Rs 10,000 crore to the three municipal corporations.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged the AAP government had stalled the funds for a long time. He also asked the Delhi CM to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“Municipal corporations also have elected representatives. People of Delhi had to suffer a lot because the Delhi government did not release funds to the three civic agencies. The corporations will be able to do development work related to road infrastructure, sanitation, education and health if funds are released,” Goel said,

Referring to Kejriwal’s speech at the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Grounds, Goel said, “Now that he has said that he will coordinate with the Centre for the city’s development, he should meet all the seven MPs from Delhi every 15 days so that they can contribute to Delhi’s development.”

The three municipal corporations in the national capital are ruled by the saffron party.

“If he (Kejriwal) wants to cooperate with the Centre, he should immediately implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme and PM Awas Yojna. Also, he should try to solve the problem of dirty water supply by taking help of the Centre and the municipal corporations,” Goel said.

The former Union minister also requested Kejriwal to hold ‘Janta Darbar’ to meet people and solve their problems.