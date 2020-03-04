e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Gold, foreign currency worth Rs 3.96 crore seized from Dubai-Pune flights

Gold, foreign currency worth Rs 3.96 crore seized from Dubai-Pune flights

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:07 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

Pune The customs department, Pune zone, has seized gold and foreign currency worth Rs 3.96 crore smuggled into the city via Pune’s Lohegaon airport, officials said. The international flights that Pune airport receives is only from Dubai.

The data received from customs’ department Pune zone officials states that in 2019-20 (up to February), gold weighing 9.25 kg valued up to Rs 3.22 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 73.65 lakh were seized.

The information states that a total of 14 cases were reported and five persons were arrested by the customs’ department during the period.

In 2019-20, gold weighing 9.25 kg was seized in 11 cases and foreign currency, mostly from Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwaiti dinar 1,800, UAE dirham 27,800, Bahrain dinar 540, Omani riyal 16,100 and Saudi riyal 1,98,000 which amounts to Rs 73.65 lakh was seized in three cases.

A senior official from customs said, “Pune airport gets international flights only from Dubai and gold is the most profitable item which can be smuggled in small quantities. Most of the smugglers, almost 90 per cent, are based in Mumbai and prefer to travel to Pune since the flight rates of Dubai to Pune are cheaper than Dubai to Mumbai.”

The official said that as smugglers keep changing their modus operandi, the department also regularly strengthens its detection process.

“Nowadays, we have observed that gold is smuggled in paste form,” he said.

Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner, customs department Pune zone, said, “We need to be aware of the latest and novel methods followed by smugglers to foil their attempts and detect the crime.”

Graphic:

goldyear                      no of cases          quantity in kgs             valuein lakhs 2019-20 (upto feb)      11               9.25                      322.647     2018-19                        21               21.458                 691.0702017-18                        28               18.399                 521.510     2016-17                        13               13.077                 403.6892015-16                        48               22.147                 659.210Foreign currency year                               no of cases          quantity               value in lakhs2019-20 (upto feb)      3       (Kuwaiti Dinar 1800, UAE Diraham 27,800,Bahrain Dinar 540 and Omani Riyal 16,100, Saudi Riyal 198000)                   73.656       2018-19                        2                 51422 USD and 200 AED   36.46         2017-18                        1       USD 172800 and euro 30,000      130.842016-17                        02015-16                        0 Number ofpersons arrested in both years2019-20 (upto feb)      5       2018-19                        62017-18                        7       2016-17                        12015-16                        4 

top news
At coronavirus review, PMO’s hard push to expand facilities to all districts
At coronavirus review, PMO’s hard push to expand facilities to all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
‘Track the infected, their close contacts’: Chinese doctors’ advise on coronavirus
‘Track the infected, their close contacts’: Chinese doctors’ advise on coronavirus
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
Farokh Engineer has his say on Pant’s selection over Saha in New Zealand
Farokh Engineer has his say on Pant’s selection over Saha in New Zealand
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities