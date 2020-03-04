Gold, foreign currency worth Rs 3.96 crore seized from Dubai-Pune flights

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:07 IST

Pune The customs department, Pune zone, has seized gold and foreign currency worth Rs 3.96 crore smuggled into the city via Pune’s Lohegaon airport, officials said. The international flights that Pune airport receives is only from Dubai.

The data received from customs’ department Pune zone officials states that in 2019-20 (up to February), gold weighing 9.25 kg valued up to Rs 3.22 crore and foreign currency worth Rs 73.65 lakh were seized.

The information states that a total of 14 cases were reported and five persons were arrested by the customs’ department during the period.

In 2019-20, gold weighing 9.25 kg was seized in 11 cases and foreign currency, mostly from Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwaiti dinar 1,800, UAE dirham 27,800, Bahrain dinar 540, Omani riyal 16,100 and Saudi riyal 1,98,000 which amounts to Rs 73.65 lakh was seized in three cases.

A senior official from customs said, “Pune airport gets international flights only from Dubai and gold is the most profitable item which can be smuggled in small quantities. Most of the smugglers, almost 90 per cent, are based in Mumbai and prefer to travel to Pune since the flight rates of Dubai to Pune are cheaper than Dubai to Mumbai.”

The official said that as smugglers keep changing their modus operandi, the department also regularly strengthens its detection process.

“Nowadays, we have observed that gold is smuggled in paste form,” he said.

Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner, customs department Pune zone, said, “We need to be aware of the latest and novel methods followed by smugglers to foil their attempts and detect the crime.”

Graphic:

goldyear no of cases quantity in kgs valuein lakhs 2019-20 (upto feb) 11 9.25 322.647 2018-19 21 21.458 691.0702017-18 28 18.399 521.510 2016-17 13 13.077 403.6892015-16 48 22.147 659.210Foreign currency year no of cases quantity value in lakhs2019-20 (upto feb) 3 (Kuwaiti Dinar 1800, UAE Diraham 27,800,Bahrain Dinar 540 and Omani Riyal 16,100, Saudi Riyal 198000) 73.656 2018-19 2 51422 USD and 200 AED 36.46 2017-18 1 USD 172800 and euro 30,000 130.842016-17 02015-16 0 Number ofpersons arrested in both years2019-20 (upto feb) 5 2018-19 62017-18 7 2016-17 12015-16 4