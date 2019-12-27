Gold jewellery worth ₹2.65L stolen from bizman’s house

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:54 IST

Gold valuables worth ₹2.65 lakh were stolen from a Panvel-based businessman’s flat. A case of theft was registered with the Panvel City police on Wednesday.

Virpal Patil, 29, who runs a dental equipment manufacturing business, lives in Panvel with his wife Puja. The couple told the police that they had kept the jewellery at home after attending a wedding in Delhi on November 28. But when she wanted the jewellery for a function on Wednesday, she noticed they were missing.

The valuables, which include three gold mangalsutras, two gold chains, and a pair of earrings, were kept in the wooden cupboard in their bedroom.

Police said the family mentioned that they had visitors in their apartment twice.

On December 16, her three cousins visited them and two days later, two women, including the daughter of her father’s friend visited their house and had gone to their bedroom, Puja told the police in her statement.

The police have registered a case of theft against unidentified person and are investigating the matter.