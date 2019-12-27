e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cities / Gold jewellery worth ₹2.65L stolen from bizman’s house

Gold jewellery worth ₹2.65L stolen from bizman’s house

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:54 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Gold valuables worth ₹2.65 lakh were stolen from a Panvel-based businessman’s flat. A case of theft was registered with the Panvel City police on Wednesday.

Virpal Patil, 29, who runs a dental equipment manufacturing business, lives in Panvel with his wife Puja. The couple told the police that they had kept the jewellery at home after attending a wedding in Delhi on November 28. But when she wanted the jewellery for a function on Wednesday, she noticed they were missing.

The valuables, which include three gold mangalsutras, two gold chains, and a pair of earrings, were kept in the wooden cupboard in their bedroom.

Police said the family mentioned that they had visitors in their apartment twice.

On December 16, her three cousins visited them and two days later, two women, including the daughter of her father’s friend visited their house and had gone to their bedroom, Puja told the police in her statement.

The police have registered a case of theft against unidentified person and are investigating the matter.

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities