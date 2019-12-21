e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Cities / Gold worth ₹26 lakh in semi-solid form seized at Amritsar airport

Gold worth ₹26 lakh in semi-solid form seized at Amritsar airport

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, AMRITSAR
Hindustantimes
         

The customs officials on Saturday seized 664gm of gold mixed with melted synthetic rubber from two persons at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here.

A team of the customs department apprehended two passengers, a 66-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both belonging to Gujarat. They landed at the airport from a SpiceJet flight coming from Dubai, said Dipak Kumar Gupta, custom commissioner, Amritsar. The seized gold worth ₹26 lakh was mixed with chemicals to give it a semi-solid paste form.

“Hari Jethani was found hiding the gold in her innerwear which was wrapped in blue adhesive tape and Mayur Rohira hid it in his rectum,” said Gupta, adding that they adopted a new modus operandi to smuggle the yellow metal. “This is the first time when the gold has been detected in a rubber form,” he said.

A case under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, has been registered. Further investigation are on, said Gupta

top news
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
Protests over CAA continue, death toll in UP climbs to 17
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
Security in central Delhi stepped up for PM rally
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
CAA 2019| Congress plans ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
‘Law is violative of basic structure of Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh
US builds a force for space wars of the future
US builds a force for space wars of the future
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities