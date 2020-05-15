e-paper
Good news: 42 more Covid patients discharged in Agra

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 19:29 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
SO FAR Number of patients discharged after recovery stands at 431

AGRA Amidst reports of a constant rise in Covid-19 cases, there was something positive for the Agra district administration when 42 more corona patients were discharged from an isolation facility on the Mathura-Agra highway on Friday.

After this, the number of corona patients discharged after recovery stood at 431 in the district while the number of active cases was 328. Four new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday night, taking total number of cases to 789. So far, Agra had seen 27 deaths due to coronavirus, said officials.

“Forty-two patients, who had recovered, were discharged from an isolation centre. This brought down the number of active cases to 328 on Friday,” said Prabhu N Singh, district Magistrate, Agra.

“Besides, 46 other Covid-19 patients have also tested negative in the first report. According to the new discharge policy, patients who have spent 14 days in quarantine and have tested negative in the first report can be discharged. Discharge of these patients will take place shortly,” he added.

“It is a positive sign that the number of patients recovered is rising. Fresh cases, which have surfaced, are reported from hotspots or containment zones. This in itself is a good sign as we can trace the chain,” said the DM, adding that 30 out of 44 hotspots in Agra were in urban areas.

As part of measures to check spread of infection, entry and exit points were being regulated in containment zones while ambulances were stationed to help those who needing them, he stated.

