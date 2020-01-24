e-paper
Gorhe demands home dept publish state CID crime report for 2017, 2018

Gorhe demands home dept publish state CID crime report for 2017, 2018

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), has requested state home minister Anil Deshmukh to direct the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to publish the annual ‘ Crime in Maharashtra Report ’ for the year 2017 and 2018.

“The minister should look into the matter and make sure the state CID releases the data at the earliest,” said Gohre.

“The report is a detailed analysis of different types of crime. It gives information about the status of crime in the state and is an important document for crime researchers and academic professionals,” said Gorhe.

