Government may get Insta influencers to promote Maharashtra destinations

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 01:01 IST

The state tourism ministry, headed by Aaditya Thackeray, is likely to rope in Instagram influencers to promote Maharashtra as a global tourist destination.

The department is also planning to come up with a new website that will consist of detailed information and exclusive features about the destinations in the state.

Thackeray, who took charge of the ministry earlier this month, in an exclusive chat with HT, said there are several destinations that can boost tourism in Maharashtra. However, most of the spots are not marketed well and are not popular among tourists outside the state.

“These influencers travel the world. They put in a lot of thought in planning their holidays and choosing their destinations. I want to take into consideration their perspective on Maharashtra tourism and how we can take the state to the world. I want to bring them on board so that they can pitch the idea of travelling to the state to a global audience. Besides, I also want to take their feedback on how we can develop tourism in Maharashtra,” Thackeray told HT.

A social media influencer has a large follower base and can promote several destinations through their reach.

The ministry could form an informal committee to incorporate the social media influencers. “A lot of professionalism can be added [through the committee]. We can think out of the box,” Thackeray added.

Thackeray said he would soon bring the other departments on board to push tourism in the state and visit some of the destinations.

Earlier in the week, Thackeray had interacted with a social media influencer couple at the Facebook and Instagram headquarters in New Delhi on the ways to boost the state’s tourism and asked them about their preferred destinations in Maharashtra.

However, tourism department officials are sceptical about the plan. “How many of these followers can be actually converted into a footfall increase will have to be seen. Travelling involves a lot of money. Apart from promoting destinations, there are other issues, such as providing and upgrading amenities and infrastructure at these spots.

Meanwhile, the tourism department will also come up with a new website, as the current one maintained by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is “not up to the mark”. “We will invite an expression of interest (EoI) to develop a new website. It will be an interactive website,” said a senior tourism department official.

Thackeray said some the feedback from travellers could be incorporated into the website.