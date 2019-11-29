e-paper
Govt plans to involve NRIs and IITs to boost cow-based industries, R&D

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 21:10 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
PUNE: Development of select ‘Goshalas’ (cow sanctuaries) as tourism spots, investments from NRIs (non-resident Indians) for cow-based initiatives and development of cow-based products through collaboration with 40 government departments under the Entrepreneurship Development Programme have been planned by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, a newly-created commission under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary and Dairying.

“Select goshalas across country will be marked as tourism spots on the official tourist map of India. Once a policy is made for the production of various products made from the cow, NRIs and others from across the globe will not give donations but will invest in this new economy which will become a huge industry in the country,” said Vallabhbhai Kathiria, chairman of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog.

Kathiria was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day World Cow Conference and Agriculture Expo 2019 organised by Kamdhenu Seva Pratishtan at Balewadi here. The three-day event which began today is being presided over by well-known scientist and Nalanda University chancellor, Vijay Bhatkar.

Bhatkar in his inaugural speech said, Indian culture gives significant importance to the cow even as the entire world is struggling with the issue of climate change. While scientists across the globe are trying to find a solution to this, cow-based agriculture and economy offers a solution, he said. Bhatkar said that IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) had initiated research on the cow for solutions to climate change. Scientists from Europe were studying Indian cow breeds in their labs, he said. There is a need to look at the cow scientifically and not spiritually, he stressed.

Focusing on milk production from the cow is not enough, said Kathiria. “Now we need to go into research and production of products made from cow dung and urine,” he said, adding that this has tremendous business potential in India. He pointed out that the youth would be convinced if it is presented scientific evidence. “Till now we were connected with the cow by faith and emotions but now through scientific research and production, new, young entrepreneurs will be made,” he said.

The three day expo has on display 30 Indian breeds of cows. Various programmes have been scheduled over the three days such as an introduction to Indian cow breeds, interviews of immensely successful cow breeders, importance of A-2 milk, production of organic products, natural farming and environmental energy resources from the Indian cow.

New avenues in cow breeding will also be discussed at this event.

Vivek Ratnaparkhi, president, Kamdhenu Seva Pratishtan, said the expo has been planned to revive the glory of the Indian cow breeds.

