Govt school buildings to shelter migrant labourers in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:14 IST

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla, on Monday, directed department officials to open government school buildings to provide shelter for stranded migrant labourers. The cabinet minister added that the local district administrations would provide them food and other essential items for their short stay in schools.

He added that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had further postponed the examinations of Classes 8, 10 and 12 that had earlier been advanced to start from April 1 onwards.

“The amended datesheet for these examinations will be issued immediately after normalcy returns,” he said, adding that the education department had also put recruitment process of ETT teachers on hold till April 15. Posts of Hindi, Punjabi, Mathematics, Social Studies, English and Science subject teachers under border cadre category were to be filled.