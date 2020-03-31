e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Govt school buildings to shelter migrant labourers in Punjab

Govt school buildings to shelter migrant labourers in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:14 IST
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla, on Monday, directed department officials to open government school buildings to provide shelter for stranded migrant labourers. The cabinet minister added that the local district administrations would provide them food and other essential items for their short stay in schools.

He added that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had further postponed the examinations of Classes 8, 10 and 12 that had earlier been advanced to start from April 1 onwards.

“The amended datesheet for these examinations will be issued immediately after normalcy returns,” he said, adding that the education department had also put recruitment process of ETT teachers on hold till April 15. Posts of Hindi, Punjabi, Mathematics, Social Studies, English and Science subject teachers under border cadre category were to be filled.

top news
6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus
6 Telangana men who took part in Nizamuddin prayer meet die of coronavirus
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
Noida DM goes on leave after CM Yogi’s cutting remarks at Covid-19 meet
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
With 25 fresh cases, Delhi coronavirus numbers climb to 97
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana cuts salaries to overcome financial crisis
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
BMC makes U-turn on cremation order for coronavirus dead after minister intervenes
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Fever heatmaps hint turning point in US’ Covid-19 cases soon: JP Morgan analysts
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news