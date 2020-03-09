Govt to get a study done on multi-modal transport for Chandni Chowk

Mar 09, 2020

New Delhi:

As redevelopment work at Chandni Chowk moves at a fast pace, efforts are being made to prepare a detailed traffic plan to decongest the entire Walled City area.

The Chandni Chowk revamp project is slated for completion in May this year.

The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) plans to rope in transport consultancy and infrastructure development company DIMTS to do a detailed study of the existing multi-modal transport infrastructure and suggest ways to decongest the area.

A 1.5-km stretch in Chandni Chowk will be closed for motorised vehicles once the redevelopment work is complete, after which traffic load on other arterial roads is likely to increase. Multiple models of transportation currently available in the area need to be integrated, said a senior official aware of the development.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area, a subcommittee on traffic and transportation was formed in January this year. The first meeting of the subcommittee was held on February 5, where it was decided to “request DIMTS” to do the study.

The issue of existing transportation modes was raised in the meeting. While a detailed traffic circulation plan is need of the hour, officials said the existing transportation modes have to be incorporated.

“Chandni Chowk is a wholesale-cum-residential area that is networked with multiple modes of transport, ranging from handcarts, e-rickshaws, Phat-Phat sewas, maxi cabs, etc. For any comprehensive solution to this complex scenario, a detailed and scientific study of the multiplicity and rationality of various modes of transport is required by a professional agency such as DIMTS,” according to the minutes of the meeting.

Many people use handcarts in the wholesale market to transport goods. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been asked to explore possible alternative solutions.

To regulate traffic, it has been decided that SRDC will deploy 60 marshals for a minimum period of three months in the initial phase of the project for the smooth implementation of the traffic management plan.

The next meeting of the subcommittee is scheduled on March 16.

The subcommittee has been asked to examine issues concerning implementation of the integrated traffic management plan and suggest ways to address issues related to regulating nonmotorised vehicles, route-rationalisation of DTC buses to decongest Netaji Subhas Marg and SP Mukherjee marg , regulating cycle-richshaw, etc.