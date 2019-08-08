Govt to set up museum to promote ODOP products

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:57 IST

The UP government is going to give a push to its ‘One District One Product (ODOP) scheme by opening a museum dedicated to products identified under the scheme.

The ‘ODOP Museum’ will be operational at the Awadh Shilpgram here in November.

The state government also plans to start a dedicated toll-free number for artisans associated with the ODOP scheme.

Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, khadi and village industries, on Thursday, issued directives for branding of ODOP products in all traditional fairs organised across the state.

“On Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), the state government will disburse loan of Rs 5,000 crore to artisans associated with the ODOP scheme,” said Sehgal.

The state government has also decided to ensure participation of artisans and traders associated with the ODOP scheme in national and international fairs.

The state government launched the ODOP scheme in January last year to promote indigenous products across the state. As many as 75 products were identified in as many districts.

On the long list of 75 products were the world famous carpets of Bhadohi, brassware of Moradabad, locks of Aligarh, black pottery of Mirzapur, crockery of Khurja, leather of Agra and Kanpur among others.

ASSISTANCE TO ARTISANS

To give further boost to the ODOP scheme, the state government has decided to provide financial assistance to artisans willing to participate in trade fairs.

Financial assistance will be in the form of direct benefit transfer in the bank account of beneficiaries. The cash incentive will be for expenditure incurred on setting up stalls and travelling expenses.

The khadi and village industries ministry is encouraging artisans to attend fairs not only in UP but in other parts of the country and abroad.

This cash incentive will also be for expenses incurred in starting business on e-commerce portals.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 21:57 IST