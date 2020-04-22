Grain glut in Bathinda mandis due to tardy lifting

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:04 IST

Slow lifting of wheat due to shortage of labour in the wake of the ongoing lockdown has resulted in a glut of produce at several grain markets in Bathinda district.

The problem is arising as the available manpower is engaged in loading of rice from godowns in special trains to transport grain from Punjab to other states. Officials said the situation is grave in 21 grains markets of the Goniana block and one in Bathinda city.

District mandi officer Preet Kanwar Brar said, “We are planning to build rakes of wheat sacks at the grains markets to create more space. Of the 10 lakh metric tonnes of wheat expected in the district this season, 1.72 lakh metric tonne arrived till Tuesday.”

Navdeep Singh Jeeda, district president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the slow lifting of grain has exposed the state government’s claims of ensuring smooth procurement of the crop. “The farmers are suffering,” he added.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said, “It (glut-like situation) happens every year when crop arrival gains pace. These mandis will be cleared of wheat stock in the next couple of days.”