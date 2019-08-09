Grand welcome for nagar kirtan from Nankana Sahib at Rupnagar

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:25 IST

A nagar kirtan from Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, commemorating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, was accorded a warm welcome in Rupnagar on Friday.

The procession started from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib on Friday morning and passed through Nurpur Bedi before reaching Rupnagar in the night.

Thousands of people lined up en route to welcome the procession and pay obeisance to Guru Granth Sahib. Welcome gates were erected by various organisations at different places along the procession’s route.

Rupnagar MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa, MC president Paramjit Singh Makkar, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former Punjab minister Daljit Singh Cheema and several SGPC members welcomed the nagar kirtan at various places.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 22:31 IST