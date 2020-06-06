Grateful, ITBP band plays for healthcare staff at Ludhiana civil hospital

cities

Expressing gratitude to doctors and other healthcare staff battling the Covid-19 war, the band team of ITBP 26th Battalion, Baddowal, gave a performance at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday.

Battalion Commandant Sudesh Kumar Drall honoured the doctors and other staff members in the presence of civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

Drall said, “The motive of band performance was to express gratitude to the health staff, motivate the Covid-19 positive patients and spread awareness among others to keep themselves and society safe from this deadly infection.”