Home / Cities / Grateful, ITBP band plays for healthcare staff at Ludhiana civil hospital

Grateful, ITBP band plays for healthcare staff at Ludhiana civil hospital

Pay gratitude to doctors and other staff for battling the Covid-19 war from the forefront

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
ITBP personnel performing for the healthcare staff at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday.
ITBP personnel performing for the healthcare staff at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Expressing gratitude to doctors and other healthcare staff battling the Covid-19 war, the band team of ITBP 26th Battalion, Baddowal, gave a performance at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday.

Battalion Commandant Sudesh Kumar Drall honoured the doctors and other staff members in the presence of civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

Drall said, “The motive of band performance was to express gratitude to the health staff, motivate the Covid-19 positive patients and spread awareness among others to keep themselves and society safe from this deadly infection.”

