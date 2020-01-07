Greater Noida: Former employee held for cheating customers on pretext of collecting EMIs

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:41 IST

A former employee of a vehicle showroom was arrested for allegedly duping customers worth ₹72,000 on the pretext of manual collection of easily monthly installments (EMI), in the Ecotech III area. The incident came to light after a victim found out about the former employee’s termination from the company, which followed an FIR against him. The suspect was identified as Aniket, from Beel Akbarpur village.

Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Ecotech III police station, said Aniket used to work at a vehicle showroom in Greater Noida. “He used to work in the finance department. He was entrusted with collecting the cash and depositing it in the company’s bank account,” she said.

However, the company management had sacked him one year ago in a disciplinary action. “The suspect was no more associated with the organisation. However, he continued collecting EMIs from people, who had bought vehicles from the agency,” Chauhan said.

The complaint was filed by Brajshyam Singh, a resident of Haldoni village in Greater Nodia. He alleged that he had bought a motorcycle sometime back on EMIs. “On December 22 last year, I received a call from Aniket that he would be visiting my house to collect the EMI amount. He asked me to arrange for cash as he would not accept a bank cheque,” he alleged. Brajshyam alleged he paid the money and the next day he visited the agency to know the status of his loan. “I was told that my two installments worth ₹18,000 each have not been paid. When I enquired further, the agency informed me that the suspect (Aniket) had been sacked a year ago,” he said.

According to the complainant, he had paid the two installments to Aniket. He then filed a police complaint at the Sector Ecotech III police station.

Chauhan said a case was registered under Section 406 (breach of trust) of IPC. “The suspect was arrested from his village Tuesday. He has admitted that he collected EMIs from some people even though he was not associated with the company. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Chauhan.

The SHO said she has received two more complaints in which victims alleged their installments worth ₹18,000 were not deposited to the company by the suspect.