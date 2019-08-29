Greater Noida in the process of chalking out plan to decongest city

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:47 IST

The Greater Noida authority is in the process of selecting a consultant to prepare a detailed plan for decongesting busy traffic intersections and creating a comprehensive mobility plan for the city, which is expected to become home to 1.2 lakh people by 2021.

The consultant will prepare a project report detailing ways to decongest traffic junctions, including Kisan Chowk in Greater Noida West, Surajpur T-point, LG intersection near District Magistrate’s office and an unnamed intersection near Jagat Farm commercial complex, among others.

The authority had on June 12, 2019, started the process of hiring a consultant and many agencies have submitted bids for the job. The consultant for preparing the comprehensive mobility plan (traffic and transport) for Greater Noida will be engaged for 14 months to address traffic congestion.

“We will soon finalise one consultant, who will conduct a study and prepare a detailed plan as to how the city’s busy traffic intersections can be decongested to provide relief to thousands of motorists,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Greater Noida authority.

City’s traffic intersections are mostly congested and the situation worsens during the morning and evening rush hour. The consultant will prepare a comprehensive mobility (traffic and transport) plan for the city, where residents have been demanding an underpass at Kisan Chowk—the most congested traffic intersection in the city spread over 38,000 hectares.

“The reason why Kisan Chowk witnesses traffic congestion is because it is used by thousands of motorists travelling between Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad cities every day. Amid poor enforcement of traffic discipline and huge vehicular pressure, motorists face a tough time negotiating traffic during peak hours. The authority must immediately take adequate steps to address the congestion issue at this point,” said Vivek Raman, a businessman and resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida West.

Similarly, the other traffic intersections also become congestion points during the rush hour.

“We have roped in students of the Sharda University to ease congestion at Pari Chowk. Now, the consultant will come up with ways to decongest other traffic intersections. The idea is to take adequate steps so that the motorists do not face problems,” Bhooshan said.

The consultant is expected to submit its study on all congestion-hit junctions, Metro stations, areas around school and hospitals where motorists face congestion.

“The consultant will study pedestrian walkways, congestion-ridden Metro stations, spots where heavy vehicles are parked, bus routes and other areas. All stakeholders will be interviewed, including bus drivers, pedestrians and Metro riders to collect data and plan how to manage traffic and improve connectivity. Later, on the basis of this data, the authority will address issues related to mobility,” another Greater Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to media, said.

Box:

The consultant will find solutions to traffic problems in the city over a period of 14 months

The expert will study roads, parking spots, Metro stations, areas around school and hospital, T-points and intersections, and transport demand of the city

For this, a survey will be conducted with the help of which authority will identify where flyovers and underpasses should be built

Other surveys will be done to under stand mass transit systems and passengers’ needs, commuter behaviour, pedestrian survey, and speed and delay survey

All relevant suggestions made by the consultant will be implemented in phases.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 20:47 IST