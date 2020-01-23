Greater Noida’s 29th Foundation Day celebrations to begin Friday

cities

Industrial and infrastructure department commissioner Alok Tandon will inaugurate Greater Noida’s 29th Foundation Day at City Park on Friday at 4pm.

To mark the Foundation Day, the Greater Noida authority will hold a four-day long event with music shows, youth festivals, athletics competition and other cultural functions by college and university students on offer.

“The event will offer all kinds of activities including sports, art, culture and workshops for children. We have invited college and school students to participate and perform in some of the events. Apart from this, residents will also join the celebration at the City Park,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, said.

Officials said college students will hold a carnival parade on January 25 at 10am at the City Park. The City Park has a capacity to host around 1,500 people. Later in the evening, various sports events will be held at the Greater Noida Stadium, they added.

On January 26, the authority will hold an hour-long workshop for vulnerable children from 12.30 pm along other events. The authority has made all arrangements for these events, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh government established Greater Noida, an industrial town, on January 28, 1991 with an aim to boost industrialisation in the region. Every year, the authority organises events to celebrate the Foundation Day.

Greater Noida is spread on 38,000 hectares of land that was acquired from 124 villages. The authority has developed 26.83 % of this land as recreational area aiming to provide a healthy environment for residents, officials said.

While the residential area is spread on 25.81 % of land out of the 38,000 hectares, the industrial area is developed on 31.46 % area. The remaining land used by institutional, commercial and other purposes, authority officials added.