Greater Noida: Two who attended Nizamuddin event detained, sent for tests

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:06 IST

Two men, who are in their twenties, were detained by the Jarcha police on Thursday after they allegedly fled from Alwar, to where they had been tracked by the Rajasthan police as having attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

Hundreds of people from all over the country, including foreign nationals, had attended a congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Masjid in March, of whom more than 180 have now tested positive for Sars-Cov-2. State governments and administrations across the country are now working on tracing people in their respective states who had attended the event.

The Rajasthan government had traced 13 such people to the Alwar district. Eight of these were detained by the state police while five managed to flee. They were traced to Gautam Budh Nagar’s Jarcha area on Thursday.

“We received information about them by the Alwar police after which their locations were tracked. Two of them were found in the Jarcha kasba area, after which they were detained and sent for a test at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), after which they will be sent for quarantine,” Anil Rajpoot, station house officer, Jarcha police station.

The two runaways included a 22-year-old man from Ghaziabad and a 25-year-old man from Saharanpur.

They were booked at the Jarcha police station and a case was registered against them under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections.

“The two persons who had helped the runaways to hide were also detained, booked and sent for testing, after which they, too, will be quarantined. The duo had reached Jarcha around 11am. There are other members of the host family as well but they claim to have been away when the two arrived. However, we will have them tested as well,” said the SHO.

The other three who had allegedly fled from Alwar were not found and a search is on for them. The Gautam Budh Nagar Police have informed Ghaziabad police about them as they are residents of Loni and officers believe that they may be in Ghaziabad in hiding.