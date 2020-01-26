Grocery shop owner gets death threats, three booked

cities

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 19:31 IST

Gurugram: Three unidentified men were booked on Saturday for allegedly threatening to kill a 30-year-old trader and aiming a countrymade gun at him in Jhund Sarai village, Farrukhnagar. The police said that the motive behind the incident is yet to be known.

According to the police, Yashpal, the victim, is a resident of Jhund Sarai village and runs a grocery shop. The incident took place around 8.30pm on Friday when he was going home after closing his shop.

In the police complaint, the victim alleged that he was driving his Mahindra Scorpio SUV when suddenly another Scorpio came and stopped right in front of his vehicle. “There were three men sitting in that vehicle. One of them got out of the car and aimed a countrymade gun at me. He asked me to get out of my car while the other men came towards me,” Yashpal said.

He further alleged that the men began beating him up and said that they will break his bones. Meanwhile, two of the acquaintances of the victim came to the spot on a motorcycle. When the suspects saw them, they fled away in their SUV. “Before leaving, they threatened to kill me the next time,” Yashpal added.

The police said that the suspects’ vehicle had a registration number belonging to Haryana, and they are trying to trace its owner.

Arun, sub-inspector, Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The accused are yet to be identified. The victim alleged that they hit him, aimed a gun at him and threatened to kill him. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station on Saturday.