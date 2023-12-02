Gujarat boy sexually assaulted, killed by same sex partner in fit of ‘jealousy’: Report

A 16-year-old boy, a student of Class 11, was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 22-year-old man in Gujarat's Rajkot after their same-sex relationship fell apart. The teenager's body was found on Friday night. A Class 11 boy was killed by his alleged same sex partner in Rajkot, Gujarat. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The Class 11 student was murdered allegedly by the “over-possessive” man as he was jealous of the boy's growing friendship with another person, reported The Times of India. The Gujarat police have now arrested the alleged murderer and his 19-year-old friend.

The half-burnt body of the victim was found on Friday night on the Jamnagar-Kalavad highway. The boy's parents had lodged a complaint with the police after he didn't return home on Thursday night.

The police, through tracking and analysis, detected that the boy was last seen with the accused duo. The accused were traced and they confessed to the crime immediately, police inspector N A Chavda told TOI. They also took the police to the crime spot and revealed their murder plot.

The families of the deceased and the accused were close for several years, and the two were reportedly in a same sex relationship, the report said. The teenager had become friends with another person, angering the accused.

The post mortem reports show that the boy was sexually assaulted before he was murdered by his alleged partner and his friend.