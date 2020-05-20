e-paper
Gurdas Singh Badal’s bhog ceremony held, locals, politicians pay tributes

cities Updated: May 20, 2020 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal among others during Gurdas Singh Badal’s bhog ceremony in Badal village in Muktsar on Tuesday.
Political, social leaders and people from all walks of life paid tributes to Gurdas Singh Badal, former MP and father of Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, during the bhog ceremony at Badal village in Muktsar on Tuesday.

The former MP had passed away at the age of 90 after brief illness.

Manpreet said that both his parents passed away in a short span of time, which is an irreparable loss for him and the family.

“With the prayers of my mother and wisdom I got from my father, I have achieved this position in life. My father was deeply connected with common people,” he said.

He added that he will follow to the footsteps and principles of his father. “I vow to remain committed to the ideals and principles laid down by my father,” he said.

Family members who were present at the bhog ceremony included former CM Parkash Singh Badal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Aadesh Partap Singh Kairon, Deepinder Singh Badal, MaheshInder Singh Badal, Vinu Badal, Parneet Kaur, and Jaijeet Singh Johal.

Congress MLAs Parminder Singh Pinky, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Randeep Singh Nabha, Lakhbir Singh Lakha, Gurpreet Singh GP and Rakesh Pandey, AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, chief principal secretary to CM Suresh Kumar, additional chief secretary Vini Mahajan, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, principal secretary to CM Tejveer Singh, special principal secretary to CM Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, SAD Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder and party leader Sikander Singh Maluka were also present.

