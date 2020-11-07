Gurkirpal Singh Gill is new president of Ludhiana district bar association

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:38 IST

With 1,232 votes in his favour, advocate Gurkirpal Singh Gill was elected the president of the district bar association on Friday.

He defeated his closest rival, Ankur Ghai, by 392 votes. The second runner-up, Harjot Singh Harikay, polled 209 votes.

Gill has previously served as the bar body’s secretary. Following his win on Friday, Gill said that he will work for the welfare of the advocates throughout his tenure.

The results for the posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary had not been declared at the time of filing of this report.

While advocates Karan Verma, Parvinder Singh Pari and Rajesh Mahajan are in the fray for the post of the vice-president, Gagandeep Singh Saini, Gurmukh Singh and Sukhwinder Singh Bhatiya are fighting for the post of secretary. For joint secretary, Davinder Singh Grewal and Sachin Bawa are in a close contest.

Earlier, one of the groups had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the decision to hold elections amid the pandemic. The court had dismissed the stay application.

The polling went on smoothly on Friday and proper arrangements had been made for voters to sanitise their hands before casting their vote, however, the advocates were seen openly flouting all social distancing norms, many of them even shaking hands.