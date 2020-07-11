e-paper
Gurugam: Girl students to get passport with graduation degree from institution, says Khattar

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Karnal: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Saturday that help will be provided to all girl students of the state to procure passports on the completion of their graduation.

He said educational institutions in the state will complete the entire process with the regional passport office, so that passports can be provided along with graduation degrees.

“The government has decided that all girl students should get a passport from their institutions along with their graduation degree”, announced the CM during a programme titled “Har Sar Helmet” organised to provide learners’ driving licenses and free helmets to about 100 students in Karnal.

Earlier, the state government had allowed educational institutions to provide learners’ licenses to students.

The chief minister emphasised the need to make people aware of road-safety saying that wearing a helmet on a two-wheeler should be a habit. “There is a need to make ‘Har Sar Helmet’ successful by involving every citizen – especially youths of the state – in this campaign”, he said.

Kalpana Chawla’s mural inaugurated 10 days after birthday

Almost 10 days after her birthday, Khattar inaugurated a mural dedicated to the late astronaut on the front wall of Dr Mangal Sen auditorium in Karnal. The 35 ft mural was built by a private bank in the memory of Chawla, who is called ‘Karnal’s daughter’, as she was from the city. Karnal Municipal Corporation Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said the mural will be visible to every person entering the city and that she is an inspiration for the younger generation. Chawla was the first woman of Indian origin to fly a space shuttle and she was one of the seven crew members who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003.

“The mural was inaugurated soon after its completion,” the Mayor said.

