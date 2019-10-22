e-paper
Gurugram: 12-year-old girl runs into nylon rope; complaint filed against condo

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram A 12-year-old girl was injured after she ran into a nylon rope, which was tied between two lampposts on a pavement, while she was cycling inside a condominium in Sector 83 last Wednesday. Police said that the girl sustained a cut on her neck and her condition is reported to be stable.

According to the police, on Tuesday, the girl’s father submitted a written complaint against the management of the condominium, accusing them of negligence. The police are yet to register a case against any person.

In the complaint, Vijay Chaudhary, the girl’s father said, “The intensity of this accident was high and her windpipe could have been damaged, which, further, could have resulted in a serious injury. My daughter was in deep shock for two to three days and was not in a position to eat.”

He alleged that similar incidents have taken place in the past at the spot, but the management did not take any action.

Chaudhary said, “The management told me that they tied the rope to prevent labourers, who are working in the society, from walking on the pavement. But how can a rope stop them? They are giving us excuses and not taking any action in this regard.”

Vijay, in-charge, Vatika police post, said that the police have received the written complaint from Chaudhary. “As of now, no case has been registered against any person. The police are investigating the matter.”

An official of the condominium, requesting anonymity, said, “The barricading was at the spot due to construction work. We will ensure that such type of incidents does not take place in the future.”

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 21:33 IST

