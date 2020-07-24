Gurugram: Decline in positivity rate in Sohna, more Covid testing camps to be held

cities

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:09 IST

Gurugram: Until two weeks ago, Sohna, at 14%, had the highest Covid-19 test positivity rate in Gurugram. The same has now come down to 8.6% this week, according to the health department officials. The block is, however, a concern for officials as they plan to impose further restrictions in the area and hold more testing camps in Covid-19 clusters to identify positive patients. A revised enforcement order for the block is likely to be issued by the district administration soon.

On July 14, 11 areas in Sohna block were declared Large Outbreak Areas (LOR), with the emergence of Covid-19 clusters in certain patches. Positivity rates in other LORs such as Rajiv Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Nathupur, Laxman Vihar Phase II, Palam Vihar, Firoze Gandhi Colony, Patel Nagar, Arjun Nagar and parts of Manesar, is almost 8.4%, much lower than Sohna’s 14%. Currently, the overall positivity rate of the district is 8.43%.

“Intensive screening and testing are ongoing in the block to control the number of coronavirus cases. Earlier, Sohna was the only block with a double-digit positivity rate,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Yadav said, “Although the test positivity rate of the block has declined, more rapid antigen testing camps will be organised to trace persons infected with the virus. The plan is to further restrict unnecessary movement in the area and ensure strict implementation of LOR guidelines,” he said, adding that a revised enforcement can likely be issued on Saturday or next week.

An LOR has a localized increase in Covid-19 cases within a defined geographical area in a village, a town or a city. The cases may or may not be epidemiologically linked. For operational purposes, an LOR is deemed to be present when there are 15 or more cases, while a containment zone is an area where at least five Covid-19 cases are reported.

In an LOR, entry and exit is barricaded by the police, with restrictions on movement of vehicles, except emergency vehicles such as ambulances and those carrying essential goods. Only those people are allowed to pass through who have medical emergencies or need to purchase essential supplies. There are exceptions for health workers and waste collection staff.