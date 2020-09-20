Gurugram: Jewellery store robbed of items worth ₹13 lakh at gunpoint in Sadar Bazar

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:46 IST

Gurugram: Four armed and masked men barged into a jewellery shop in Sadar Bazar’s Roshanpura in Gurugram on Saturday and decamped with valuables worth ₹13 lakh after injuring the shopkeeper.

According to the police, the jeweller was alone in the store around 3.25pm, when the incident took place. They said two men entered the store and asked him to show engagement rings and the jeweller took out one tray and presented six rings.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said one of them told him that he is getting engaged and wanted to choose a heavy gold ring. “The shopkeeper weighed the ring and before a price was fixed, the third suspect entered the shop and took the jeweller at gunpoint, after which the fourth suspect entered,” he said.

The police said that CCTV grab purportedly shows that the fourth suspect jumped above the glass table of the counter and grabbed the shopkeeper. He was purportedly seen struggling and raised an alarm, but due to the glass door which was closed, the noise could not pass, they added. Moreover, the shop is located on a busy road. The three suspects picked three to four jewellery trays from the display counter and rushed towards the car which was parked outside, said the police.

Sangwan said the ring that one of the suspects had chosen weighed seven grams and had asked him to pack it before the third and fourth suspects entered the shop.

Rajbeer Verma, the victim, said this is the first such experience he has faced at his shop. “I had heard similar incidents taking place in markets and read about them in newspapers but this was a shocking and disturbing incident and I am still under trauma. My family is equally worried for my safety,” he said.

Police have recovered CCTV footage from seven spots including from the shop, officers said, adding that they are trying to identify the robbers on the basis of the Maruti Swift Dzire car they had used, and are gathering evidence.

The shop is 21-years-old and the owner had installed the CCTV camera recently, said the police. The suspects had visited the shop earlier also while conducting recce, they added.

Sangwan said the registration number of the car turned out to be fake and as per CCTV footage recovered, the suspects fled towards Sector 15 and later on to the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

The shop’s name is Mussaddilal jewellers, located at Roshanpura in the Sadar Bazar area.

During the attack, Verma, who owns the shop, sustained minor injuries as the suspects thrashed him; one of them had caught hold of him and slapped him several times, the police said. He even fell twice and got hurt by the table of the shop, officers added.

Sangwan said the suspects had conducted a recce of the market area several times before targeting the shop, adding that they were familiar with all routes and lanes of the market. “We suspect others may be involved who were keeping a close watch on the shop while the four robbed Verma,” said Sangwan.

A case under section 392 (Robbery), 34 (common intentions) and sections of the Arms Act was registered at City police station against unidentified persons on Saturday after recording the statement of the victim.