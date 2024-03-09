10 injured after eating buckwheat flour in Gurugram

At least 10 family members of three families in Gurugram’s Rajiv Nagar Colony in Sector 14 police station area, including three children, fell ill after eating buckwheat flour on Mahashivratri, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. Hansraj Kasana, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, said that they were fasting for Mahashivratri on Friday. (Representational image)

They were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, they added. The families filed a complaint after which the food safety department began an investigation. The team of the department has taken samples from a general store for testing from where the family bought the buckwheat flour, said officers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hansraj Kasana, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, said that they were fasting for Mahashivratri on Friday. “The buckwheat flour was sent to my house from the neighbouring general store. My son , daughter-in-law, and mother fell after eating the dumplings made from it. All were taken to the civil hospital, “he said.

“Seven people including three children of two other families living in our neighbourhood fell ill after eating buckwheat flour. Doctors have said that it may be food poisoning and we reported the matter to the Sector 14 police station”, added Kasana.

“Our team collected samples of buckwheat flour, sugar and honey from the general store. The samples will be sent to the lab. Action will be taken based on the report,” said Dr Ramesh Chauhan, officer of the food safety department.