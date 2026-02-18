11 students miss Class 10 boards as Gurugram school lacks CBSE nod

Eleven Class 10 students of a private school in Gurugram’s Sector 9 were unable to appear for their board examinations on Tuesday after it emerged that the school held valid affiliation only up to Class 8, leaving students distressed after months of preparation, education officials and parents said. The issue surfaced during verification on exam day, leaving students distressed after months of preparation, officials said. (HT)

The matter came to light on the day of the examination. Officials from the district elementary education office (DEEO) examined the credentials of Educrest International School and found that it lacked authorisation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to run classes 9 and 10.

Acting on the findings, DEEO issued a notice to the school management, directing them to appear before the department within 24 hours to explain how senior classes were being conducted without proper affiliation. The notice, which HT has seen, confirmed that 11 students were barred from taking the examination on Tuesday.

Vinay Katariya, chairman of Educrest International School, stated that the institution had applied for CBSE affiliation multiple times but was unsuccessful. “We did not get the affiliation in October. Further, we wrote several letters to the Board seeking affiliation and we also tried to get these students to appear for board examinations from other affiliated schools. The parents were already informed about the same,” he claimed.

Parents expressed outrage and anguish over the situation. Virendra Kumar, father of one affected student, said the school informed families on Monday evening that 11 children would not receive admit cards. On Tuesday morning, school officials assured them their children would be allowed to take the exams and even transported them to assigned centers, only to return with the news that they were turned away.

“One academic year of our children has been ruined. Every day, my child studied and worked hard for these examinations, and at the end, hearing this has shattered them,” said another parent, requesting anonymity. “A proper inquiry must be conducted against the school for playing with the future of our children.”

Education officials said further action will be decided based on the school’s response.