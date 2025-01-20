Menu Explore
12-yr-old girl raped in Faridabad, two arrested

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jan 21, 2025 05:56 AM IST

The vegetable vendor lured the girl with chocolates, and dresses, and on the pretext of a scooter ride, took her to the guest house, where the second accused worked as a manager

Gurugram

The girl’s mother approached the police, following which a medical examination of the girl was conducted and revealed internal injuries. (Representational image)
The girl’s mother approached the police, following which a medical examination of the girl was conducted and revealed internal injuries. (Representational image)

Two people were arrested for raping a 12-year-old neighbour at a guest house in Faridabad’s Sector 46 last Friday evening, officers said on Monday.

The main suspect is a 33-year-old vegetable vendor, who is from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, and the other suspect is a 40-year-old man from Nepal, police said. Their identities were held back to protect the identity of the victim.

Police said the vegetable vendor lured the girl with chocolates, and dresses, and on the pretext of a scooter ride, took her to the guest house, where the second accused worked as a manager.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police, said the accused used one of the rooms and that his accomplice failed to raise the alarm. “Neither did he raise the alarm when he heard the girl’s cry nor did he make an entry of the accused’s visit to the guest house,” Yadav said.

Police said the accused abducted the girl upon spotting her without adult supervision at their locality. “After raping the girl, he dropped her back in her localityand threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. He also promised her gifts. Soon after returning home, the girl narrated everything to her mother,” Yadav said.

The girl’s mother approached the police, following which a medical examination of the girl was conducted and revealed internal injuries, police said.

Police teams were formed and the suspects were traced and arrested on Sunday. They were sent to judicial custody after being produced in a Faridabad court on Monday.

