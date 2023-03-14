Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 17 acres in Bhondsi cleared of illegal colonies in DTCP demolition drive

17 acres in Bhondsi cleared of illegal colonies in DTCP demolition drive

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Mar 14, 2023 12:36 AM IST

DTCP officials said these colonies were being developed illegally without due permission from the competent authorities

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday carried out a demolition drive in Bhondsi and rid the area of four illegal colonies that was being developed over an area of around 17 acres.

DTCP officials said when the drive started, a large number of people gathered at the sites, and they were asked to refrain from investing their money in such illegal.colonies as these were not permitted by the government, and will face strict action. (HT Photo)
DTCP officials said when the drive started, a large number of people gathered at the sites, and they were asked to refrain from investing their money in such illegal.colonies as these were not permitted by the government, and will face strict action. (HT Photo)

DTCP officials said these colonies were being developed illegally without due permission from the competent authorities.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said one of the colonies was demolished near Ghamroj toll plaza on Sohna road. Over 300 metres of road network and 200 metres of boundary wall were demolished. This colony was coming up over three acres and seven plinths in different plots were also demolished, he said.

“Another colony in the revenue estate of Bhondsi was demolished which was being developed over eight acres. The enforcement team demolished 35 plinths, 15 boundary walls and one upcoming structure. Two more colonies in the same area were also razed, freeing up another six more acres,” said Yadav.

DTCP officials said when the drive started, a large number of people gathered at the sites, and they were asked to refrain from investing their money in such illegal.colonies as these were not permitted by the government, and will face strict action.

“We are going to initiate legal action against illegal colonisers. The drive on Monday was carried out with the help of a large contingent of Gurugram police, which supported the enforcement team and ensured law and order was maintained,” said Yadav.

Last week, the enforcement wing had carried out a demolition drive in Farrukhnagar, where five colonies being developed illegally were demolished. DTCP officials said in all, around 13 acres were cleared of illegal constructions during that drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out