17 acres in Bhondsi cleared of illegal colonies in DTCP demolition drive

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday carried out a demolition drive in Bhondsi and rid the area of four illegal colonies that was being developed over an area of around 17 acres. DTCP officials said when the drive started, a large number of people gathered at the sites, and they were asked to refrain from investing their money in such illegal.colonies as these were not permitted by the government, and will face strict action. (HT Photo)

DTCP officials said these colonies were being developed illegally without due permission from the competent authorities.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said one of the colonies was demolished near Ghamroj toll plaza on Sohna road. Over 300 metres of road network and 200 metres of boundary wall were demolished. This colony was coming up over three acres and seven plinths in different plots were also demolished, he said.

“Another colony in the revenue estate of Bhondsi was demolished which was being developed over eight acres. The enforcement team demolished 35 plinths, 15 boundary walls and one upcoming structure. Two more colonies in the same area were also razed, freeing up another six more acres,” said Yadav.

“We are going to initiate legal action against illegal colonisers. The drive on Monday was carried out with the help of a large contingent of Gurugram police, which supported the enforcement team and ensured law and order was maintained,” said Yadav.

Last week, the enforcement wing had carried out a demolition drive in Farrukhnagar, where five colonies being developed illegally were demolished. DTCP officials said in all, around 13 acres were cleared of illegal constructions during that drive.