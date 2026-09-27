17-yr-old from Gurugram shines in India’s Asian Games kabaddi gold win

At just 17, Nikita Kumari made a memorable debut for the Indian senior team, delivering a crucial performance in the final as the India’s women’s kabaddi team defeated Iran to clinch the gold medal on Saturday. She is among the youngest members of the Indian squad to represent the country on the international stage. Nikita grew up in Haryana and began training at eight, while her three younger sisters also followed her into the sport. (HT)

For Kumari, Kabaddi was never just a sport she discovered later in life. It was part of her upbringing.Kumari started playing Kabaddi at the age of eight.

Her coach, Dr Sunil Dabas, believes that her early entry into the sport helped her build mental toughness that she now displays. “In the villages of Haryana, most children grow up playing kabaddi. Nikita and her three younger sisters have all taken to the sport, and I have watched her journey closely from a young age. I always believed that Nikita had the talent and determination to one day make her country proud.”

Before earning her place in the senior Indian team roster, Kumari had established herself at the junior level. She has represented India in youth competitions and also captained the Indian junior side.

“The transition, however, is never easy. But she is a confident player and mentally tough, which really helps in Kabaddi,” Dabas said.

When India found itself in a difficult situation against Iran, she was brought onto the mat. Rather than allowing the occasion or the pressure to dictate her game, the teenager responded with an attacking performance that gave India the impetus it needed. “For a 17-year-old, it was a performance that went beyond her years. I can see people are praising her on social media. This is just the beginning,” Dabas said.

The significance of Kumari’s contribution, Dabas said, becomes clearer when viewed in the context of the opponent. “When the match becomes tight, Iran starts playing a rough game. That is when mental toughness becomes very important,” she said.

Kumari had to deal with exactly that kind of pressure. “She continued playing despite suffering injury, showing the determination required to remain on the mat,” Dabas said.