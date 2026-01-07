18-year-old loses car’s control, mows down elderly woman

A 65-year-old woman died on Monday evening after an 18-year-old man suspected to be learning to drive a car allegedly lost control and mowed her down before the car finally hit a tree and came to a halt, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the driver Sameer Khan was also critically injured in the crash which took place at around 4.30pm.

According to police, the driver Sameer Khan was also critically injured in the crash which took place at around 4.30pm. The deceased was identified as Bhateri Devi, who lived in Gairatpur Bans of Badshahpur with her husband Karan Singh, 70.

The woman’s family members rushed her to a private hospital in Sector-47 where doctors declared her dead, police said. Sameer was driving alone at the time of the incident.

A senior police officer said the woman sustained injuries in head, chest, abdomen and other body parts. “She had also suffered from multiple fractures and excessive blood loss which resulted in her death,” he said.

“Khan, who was driving a Maruti Swift, sustained fractures in limbs, chest, and head injuries. His condition is critical and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” the officer said.

The woman’s son, Dalip Singh, 39, said he had returned from work and was at the fields nearby and his parents were waiting outside. “I had completed the visit to the field and we were about to walk back home when the speeding car approached them,” Singh told police.

Singh said that it was evident that the driver had lost control as he was struggling to keep the vehicle straight on the road.

“It hit my mother before they could move to safety. She was flung in the air for several feet as I rushed for her help. My father managed to escape unhurt by a couple of inches,” he said.

Singh said the car ended up hitting a tree after which a villager’s teenage son came out of it. “He was probably learning to drive,” he alleged.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they have registered an FIR against Khan under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Badshahpur police station on the complaint of the deceased woman’s son.

“Investigation is underway to ascertain if he had any driving license or was learning to drive. His family has been asked to provide all the necessary documents available with them,” he said.

“Once doctors declare him fit, investigators will question him for further investigation,” he added.