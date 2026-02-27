2 brothers held for cheating in Hry Board exams in Nuh

Despite security arrangements at centres conducting classes 10 and 12 Haryana Board examinations, incidents of open cheating attempts and impersonations were reported in Nuh and two individuals were arrested on Thursday, police said. Officials said the entire impersonation scheme involved collusion with a local Common Service Centre (CSC) operator, who is currently on the run.

According to police, the two were identified as Mohammad Irshad and his younger brother Mohammad Sohel. Irshad was allegedly caught during an inspection at RK International Senior Secondary School in Salamba while writing Class 10 Mathematics paper for Sohel using a forged admit card, police added.

Earlier on Wednesday, two impersonators (including a minor), a Board exam candidate, and a Common Service Centre (CSC) owner were apprehended in Nuh for allegedly writing Class 12 English papers in place of registered candidates using forged admit cards. The incident came to light during a check at the Government Senior Secondary School, Salaheri.

Meanwhile, in Nuh’s Punhana village, police officials shared that during the class 12 English examination conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana, several individuals were seen scaling boundary walls to pass “chits” to the candidates inside examination centres. The following day, as Class 10 students took their Mathematics exam, individuals were again spotted loitering around the examination centres in the area.

Meanwhile, officials said that to eliminate cheating in Board examinations, the district administration categorised eight of the 65 examination centres across 55 locations in Nuh district as “highly sensitive” and seven as “sensitive,” based on past records and vulnerability assessments. Last year, several impersonators were caught appearing for Board examinations. Additionally, people were seen openly passing “chits” to the candidates by climbing on the boundary walls of the examination centres.

In Nuh, security arrangements have been made at almost every examination centre, with 10-15 police personnel deployed both inside and outside the premises. Three to four officials have been deployed at each boundary wall to prevent any untoward incidents, officials said.

Assistant sub-inspector Kamal Singh, deployed at Government Senior Secondary School in Adbar, said: “Strict measures have been taken this time. As soon as the exams begin, we keep a close watch on anyone seen within a 50-metre radius of the examination centre’s boundaries. Vigilance is tight and around 10 officials have been deployed here.”

Police officials added that shops located near the centres have been instructed to remain temporarily closed during exam hours. Residents of nearby households have also been advised to stay indoors and avoid gathering outside the premises to ensure fair conduct of the examinations.

In Nuh’s Tapkan village, two examination centres have been marked as “highly sensitive” due to their past record. At these centres, villagers were seen stepping in to support authorities to ensure the fair conduct of the examinations.

Majid Hussain, a resident of Tapkan, said that several villagers have joined hands with the police to guard the centres. “We are also helping the officials for smooth conduct of the examinations. We want our village to set an example and ensure that no unfair means are used this time,” Hussain said.

Police officials added that the station house officers (SHOs) of the respective areas are frequently patrolling around the examination centres.

District Commissioner Akhil Pilani said that officials from administration, education and police departments are working in close coordination. “Candidates would be allowed entry only after proper frisking and verification, and mobile phones, electronic devices and bluetooth gadgets would be strictly prohibited inside examination centres,” Pilani said.