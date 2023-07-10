A 23-year-old man stabbed his former fiancée to death in Palam Vihar’s Molahera on Monday after her family members allegedly called off the wedding on getting to know about his alleged antisocial activities, said police. After her family calls off wedding, man stabs former fiancée to death

Investigators said the killing took place around noon when the woman,Neha Kumari (18), along and her mother reached near their residence. Her former fiance, Ram Kumar (23),was waiting nearby, wearing a white kurta-pyjama, and he walked towards them.

Seeing him approach and sensing trouble, Kumari’s mother Mithilesh Devi (44), picked up a stone in self defence, said police. But Kumar came near them and stabbed Kumari, with a dagger which was recently purchased, said police. They said Devi initially tried to protect her daughter but after Kumar stabbed her, she assaulted and overpowered him while Kumari lay motionless in a pool of blood nearby.

After killing Kumari, the suspect remained expressionless and exhibited no visible signs of remorse, investigators said, adding that they have got CCTV footage of the entire incident.

Police said that the woman was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. They said that she was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and chest.

Investigators said Kumar, who lived in the same locality, was harassing and threatening Kumari and her minor brother continuously for the past three months so that she agrees to marry him even after her parents called off the wedding.

Police said Kumari worked as a house help in bungalows with her mother while Kumar worked as a housekeeping staff at a firm in Udyog Vihar Phase-4. Both families hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun and shifted to to Molahera in Gurugram at least eight years ago.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said from the initial interrogation of the suspect, it came to fore that he bore a grudge against the girl as her parents had called off the wedding with Kumar after the engagement four months ago.

“The parents got to know that Kumar was involved in antisocial activities and had a bad character from locals and so they cancelled the wedding,” Dahiya said, adding the suspect’s mobile phone and the dagger used in the murder were seized from the spot.

Based on a complaint from Kumari’s mother Mithilesh Devi, an FIR was registered against Kumar under Section 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station.

She had alleged in the FIR that the marriage was called off after they came to know that Kumar was a drug addict.

ACP said Kumar sustained a cut wound on his left hand and was is treatment at the government hospital.

“He didn’t try to escape from the spot after the murder. Locals gathered immediately following the stabbing, and an emergency response vehicle also reached the spot quickly in which the victim was rushed to the hospital she could not be saved,” he said.

Dinesh Kumar, Kumari’s maternal uncle, alleged that Kumar had called Kumari’s minor brother a fortnight ago, threatening to kill him if his sister didn’t marry Kumar.

“Her parents were looking for a suitable match when they came to know about Kumar. Her parents backtracked when they got to know about Kumar’s character,” the uncle said.

“Later, Kumar started harassing Kumari and also her brother. He uploaded her picture on Facebook a few days ago with a threat that he will not allow her to get married to anyone else,” Dinesh Kumar said.