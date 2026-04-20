25-year-old dies after being hit by speeding car in Gurugram

A 25-year-old man was killed and two others injured after a speeding car rammed into multiple people near the Sector 12 red light late Friday night, police said on Sunday. The accused driver initially fled the spot, leaving behind the damaged vehicle, but was later taken into custody. The accused driver initially fled the spot, leaving behind the damaged vehicle, but was later taken into custody (Photo for representation)

According to police, the incident occurred between 11.30 pm and 11.50 pm when Arvind Kumar was travelling on a scooty with his employer, Anil Kumar, from the bus stand towards Sector 12. As they crossed the traffic signal, a white Maruti Swift Dzire, allegedly being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner, hit their vehicle from behind.

Arvind Kumar sustained serious injuries and lost consciousness, while Anil Kumar suffered minor injuries. Arvind Kumar was taken to a hospital in Sector 10. Doctors said he suffered a fracture in his left leg and head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Gurugram Civil Hospital.

During inquiry, police found that the same car had hit two to three other people in the area. One of them, Shankar, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and found the vehicle abandoned. The injured had already been shifted to hospital. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.

An FIR was registered at Sector 14 police station on Saturday under sections 106 (death by negligence), 125 (act endangering public life and safety), and 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said the car has been impounded. “Further investigation is underway,” police said, adding that the circumstances leading to the crash are being probed.