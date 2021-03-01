IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 25-year-old executive killed, friend injured by a speeding dumper truck
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

25-year-old executive killed, friend injured by a speeding dumper truck

A 25-year-old executive of a private company died and his friend was injured when a speeding dumper allegedly hit them while they were standing on the roadside near Bhondsi Jail crossing on late Friday night
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST

A 25-year-old executive of a private company died and his friend was injured when a speeding dumper allegedly hit them while they were standing on the roadside near Bhondsi Jail crossing on late Friday night.

The police said both friends were travelling on a motorbike and were going for dinner at a roadside eatery. They had stopped to relieve themselves when the dumper drove into them. One died at the spot and another was severely injured and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The police registered a case on Saturday night against the dumper driver, who allegedly fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

The injured, Harsh Tyagi, a resident of Bhondsi and who works in Manesar, was returning home around 10pm when his friend Shaurya Kishore called him and asked to meet for drinks and dinner, the police said. “We decided to meet in Badshahpur and after spending some time together. We decided to have dinner at our favourite place. I parked my motorbike and we took his bike and drove towards Bhondsi Crossing,” he said.

The police said they took an U-turn after Bhondsi Jail crossing and parked the bike on the roadside. Both of them went to relieve themselves and were talking standing near the motorbike when a speeding dumper from Sohna side rammed into them. “Both of them fell on the road and the motorbike flung a few metres away due to the impact. The driver stopped the dumper a few metres ahead and ran from the spot,” said Vipin Kumar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station.

Kumar said passersby took both of them to Sector 10 Civil hospital, where doctors declared Shaurya brought dead and referred Tyagi to Safdarjung Hospital.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), 338 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified driver on Saturday night, said the police.

The police said Tyagi was unfit to record statement, due to which the case was registered a day after the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Rental prices in luxury housing segment show slow momentum

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The average rentals in the luxury segment in seven residential markets across the country rose between 17 percent and 26 percent during the period of 2014 to 2020, found a report by a private real estate consultancy, called Anarock
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

25-year-old executive killed, friend injured by a speeding dumper truck

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
A 25-year-old executive of a private company died and his friend was injured when a speeding dumper allegedly hit them while they were standing on the roadside near Bhondsi Jail crossing on late Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to take action against builders for not sharing project details

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to take action against 22 builders who have not shared the details of properties and projects that have been developed by them or are under development
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Attendance remains thin on first day of school reopening for classes 1 and 2

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Government schools across the city saw a thin turnout as they reopened for students of classes 1 and 2 for in-person classroom sessions on Monday nearly a year after schools across the country were closed amid Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Recovery of Grap fines at 16%, officials to face the heat

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Despite levying fines for violations of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the city, not a single rupee has been deposited with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the nodal authority, in over a month, as per the data available with the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Footfall of people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities expected to rise on Tuesday

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The footfall of people between the ages of 45 and 59 years with existing co-morbidities for receiving Covid-19 vaccination is likely to pick up on Tuesday, according to the district health department officials, after only 87 people turned up on the first day of the drive on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Beneficiaries unaware of vaccine details, officials say sufficient stock of both available

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Vaccine beneficiaries in the city continue to remain uninformed about the Covid-19 vaccine being administered to them, with many saying they have received “Covid shots”, instead of specifying either Covaxin or Covishield, the two vaccines available for use in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

15-year-old Delhi girl gang-raped in Gurugram hotel

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a city hotel by two boys who befriended her through a common friend, the police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Seniors rush to Gurugram hospitals to get their vaccine shot

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
On the first day of the nationwide launch of Covid-19 inoculations for the general population on Monday, 765 people aged above 60 years and 87 people aged between 45 and 59 years, having co-morbidities, took the vaccine shots in the district, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical faults, site overload hamper vaccination registry

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Teething troubles marred the self-registration process on Monday with beneficiaries complaining of delays, technical glitches and difficulties in reserving appointments on the first day of the second phase of vaccinations in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Students demand protection of Aravallis, withdrawal of amendment to land act

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Students of classes 11 and 12 on Sunday held a demonstration, seeking protection for the Aravallis and demanding the withdrawal of laws aimed at amending the protection afforded to the Aravallis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Stage set for Phase 3 of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations is set to begin at 20 session sites in Gurugram on Monday, said health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to acquire 100-metre hydraulic ladder for fire safety

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to use its funds to procure a 100-metre hydraulic ladder for the city on a priority basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Flyover, underpass at Huda City Centre to be operational in July

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
An underpass and a flyover being constructed near Huda City Centre Metro station to ease traffic congestion will become functional from the beginning of July as per the fresh deadline set by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said officials privy to the matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Schools across Haryana to reopen for students of classes 1 and 2

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Schools across the state will reopen for in-person classroom sessions for students of classes 1 and 2 from Monday onwards, nearly a year after they were closed across the country amid Covid-19 outbreak in March last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP