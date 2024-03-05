3 bank employees held from Delhi, sold corporate accounts to fraudsters for 2 lakh each

Gurugram: A branch head, a deputy manager and a sales executive of a private bank were arrested from Delhi on Saturday and were allegedly involved in opening fraudulent corporate accounts and had been selling them to conmen for ₹2 lakh each, who in turn used them for cyber fraud, Gurugram police said on Monday. A branch head, a deputy manager and a sales executive of a private bank were arrested from Delhi on Saturday. They were involved in cyber fraud. (Representational Image)

Assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime), Priyanshu Dewan, said that manager Mohammad Mukeem, deputy manager (sales) Anikesh Kumar and sales executive Roshan Kumar had opened 12 corporate accounts (current accounts) till date for which they had received ₹2 lakh each from the gang.

“The trio were earlier posted together at Chhatarpur branch, but Mukeem got transferred to Lajpat Nagar branch as its head after promotion,” he said adding details about more such accounts will surface in the course of their ongoing interrogation during the 4-day police remand.

Mukeem had a monthly salary of ₹74,000 and out of ₹2 lakh, he used to keep ₹1.15 lakh and hand over ₹75,000 to the duo as their share.

Investigators said that a 30-year-old senior executive of a multinational firm in Gurugram was cheated of ₹9.21 lakh in a parcel fraud in April 2023. On his complaint, an FIR was registered at Cybercrime (east) police station on April 12.

ACP Dewan said ₹1.52 lakh of the cheated amount was transferred into the corporate account opened by the trio in the name of Ranjay Kumar of Samastipur, Bihar.

“Ranjay was Roshan’s cousin and had misused his Aadhaar and PAN to open the account. Mukeem gave access to his friend, a member of the cybercrime gang. Anikesh had forged Ranjay’s signature to open a shell enterprise to show the need of a corporate account,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (cybercrime), Siddhant Jain, said they had asked the bank to share details of all the accounts opened by them till now. “We are also gathering statements from 12 fraudulent accounts,” he said, adding a Gurugram police team had visited Samastipur but realised that Ranjay had no knowledge about his account.

This is the second cyberfraud case in Gurugram in which direct involvement of bank officials surfaced within a fortnight. Last month, four, including three bank officials of a MG Road branch of another private bank were arrested for opening 2000 suspicious accounts and providing them to a Nuh based gang.