3 held for robbing ₹25L at gunpoint in Gurugram’s Sector 47

Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a ₹25 lakh loot from a financial firm’s collection manager at gunpoint in Sector 47 last month, police said on Tuesday. The suspects allegedly intercepted a collection manager on April 29, snatched a cash bag at gunpoint and fled. Probe to trace remaining money continues. (File photo)

The motorcycle used in the crime and ₹52,000 cash have been seized from their possession.

According to police, the incident took place on April 29 when the collection manager was taking ₹25 lakh cash to a bank.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the victim was on a bike, and as he reached near the Park hospital, three men on a motorcycle intercepted him and took him on gunpoint.

“They snatched the bag containing the cash and fled immediately. An armed robbery case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at the Gurugram Sadar police station,” he said.

The Sector 31 crime branch team arrested the three men from near a school in Fazilpur on Saturday and were taken on three-day police remand.

Police said a reward of ₹5,000 was declared on each of the three suspects as they were continuously on the run.

Turan said that the crime branch team had earlier arrested another associate of the accused in the case and ₹4 lakh cash was recovered from him. Two of the arrested accused are from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah and Kuthonda in Jalaun, both in Uttar Pradesh while the third man is from Bari village in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The trio lived in Pataudi Chowk, Basai and Kadipur in the city at present.

Investigators said one of the accused has four criminal cases of theft and illegal firearms possession registered against him, the second one has six such cases, and the third one has a criminal case under Arms Act registered against him in Delhi.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to recover the remaining looted money.