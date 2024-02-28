3 held for robbing pvt firm executive in DLF Phase-III

Gurugram: Two suspects were arrested from Bihar’s Supaul and their third associate from Gurugram for allegedly robbing valuables from an executive of a private firm in DLF Phase-III, police said on Wednesday. The trio rode a motorcycle to rob someone of money and valuables and spotted the victim near Neelkanth hospital on February 5. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the arrested suspects were Ranjay Das (30), Surender Kumar (26) and Sanjeet Kumar (19). They said Ranjay and Surender were arrested from Supaul on February 24 and February 25 respectively while Sanjeet was arrested from Sector-17 on Monday. They said the trio lived on rent separately in Patel Nagar, Sector-15.

Investigators said that the incident took place at about 2.30am on February 5 when the victim was on his way to MG road from DLF Phase-III and was trying to get a cab to reach his residence in Delhi.

Balraj Yadav, station house officer of DLF Phase-III police station, said that Ranjay had run out of money to pay house rent which was due and his brother didn’t help him financially after which he planned the robbery with two of his associates.

“They went out on a motorcycle to rob someone of money and valuables and spotted the victim near Neelkanth hospital. They waited for him to reach a secluded place and then robbed him of his office laptop, mobile phone and other items. All these items were recovered from the arrested suspects,” Yadav said.

Investigators said that Ranjay was a cab driver, Surender a delivery boy and Sanjeet a wholesale vegetable vendor. The trio belonged to Supaul. According to the police, Ranjay had earlier been jailed in 2018 in a theft case registered at New Colony police station.