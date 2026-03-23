3 killed, 4 critical as truck mows down commuters on Delhi-Rohtak road

Gurugram: At least three persons were killed and four others critically injured when a speeding out-of-control truck mowed them down on Delhi-Rohtak road in Jhajjar on Monday afternoon, police said. Representational image. (HT_PRINT)

Police said that after mowing down two pedestrians and hitting a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw, the truck driver rammed the vehcile into the pillars of a flyover while attempting to flee. The driver subsquently jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, only to be arrested later.

Police said the deceased persons were identified Ashok Kumar, Shambhu and Yogender Kumar; four persons including three passengers travelling in an auto rickshaw were critically injured.

Investigators said two of the injured were taken to the PGIMS government hospital in Rohtak,

A senior police officer said that the truck first ran over Ashok and Shambhu who were crossing the road. “The driver probably accelerated in an attempt to flee after which it ended up hitting a motorcycle on which two persons including Yogender was riding. He was killed instantly on the spot,” he said.

The officials said the truck tthen rammed an auto rickshaw in which three including a woman were travelling who were also critically injured after the three-wheeler overturned.

Inspector Jamil Ahmed, station house officer of City Bahadurgarh police station, said that the incident took place between 1pm and 2pm. “The truck driver has been caught. He is being questioned. The bodies of the three deceased persons have been sent for autopsy,” Ahmed said.