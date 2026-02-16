4 held for ₹99.8 lakh fraud after posing as bizman’s father in Faridabad
Police said the suspects used the businessman’s father’s photo on a messaging app to trick the chartered accountant into transferring funds to accounts linked to them.
Four men were arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating a city-based businessman of ₹99.8 lakh after posing as his father and obtaining his company’s bank information from his chartered accountant (CA), police said on Sunday.
Police identified the suspects as Rahul (26) from Jaipur, Aniket (23) from Behror, and Pawan (21) and Aditya (23) from Kothputli. The four were arrested from their native state of Rajasthan in police raids.
According to police, the suspects first contacted the CA through a messaging application in October 2025. “The suspects used the businessman’s father’s picture as a profile photo, and requested a money transfer in his name,” said a police officer at Cyber Central police station, requesting anonymity.
Investigators said the CA fell for the trap and transferred ₹99.8 lakh to the bank account provided by the suspects.
Following this, an FIR under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered based on the victim’s complaintat Cyber Central police station in October 2025.
“It was revealed that the bank account used in the fraud allegedly belonged to Pawan and Rahul. Pawan had allegedly sold the account to Aniket, who later shared it with Aditya. Rahul and Pawan received ₹3 lakh and ₹1 lakh of the defrauded money, respectively,” the officer added.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the investigation to ascertain the money trail and recover the defrauded amount was underway.
“All four accused have been sent to a four-day police remand for further interrogation,” Yadav said.
