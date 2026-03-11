Gurugram, The four labourers, who were injured after a mound of soil collapsed on them at a construction site here on Monday, are undergoing treatment at two hospitals in Rajasthan. 4 injured in Gurugram construction site soil collapse incident undergoing treatment in Rajasthan

Among the injured, three are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhiwadi, a nearby facility from the incident site, a hospital official said. The family of the fourth injured, who was also brought to the same hospital, later took him to Jaipur.

Seven labourers died, and four others, including three Nepalese men, were injured when a mound of soil collapsed on them while they were building a retaining wall of a sewerage treatment plant on Monday.

Police had arrested the project in-charge Dineshveer, and the site structure in-charge Vikas. The district administration had also set up an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

Haryana's Labour Department issued an order and prohibited carrying out further construction work of the building at the site under the project M/s Signature Global India Pvt Ltd, at village Sidhrawali, NH-8 Gurugram, "till the safe working conditions are restored".

Police had said on Tuesday that the construction work of a sewerage treatment plant was ongoing when a mound of soil suddenly collapsed, trapping around 12-15 labourers under the debris.

An FIR was registered, in connection with the incident, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 and 125 .

Gurugram police had also said that they will investigate the reasons behind the delay in alerting the authorities here regarding the incident.

Upon receiving information, a police team with State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force personnel had reached the site and launched rescue operations.

The labourers were rushed to a nearby hospital in Bhiwadi, where seven of them were declared dead, the officials had said.

A hospital official said that the family of one of the injured took him to Jaipur for treatment. "The treatment was available at our hospital, but they wanted to take him to Jaipur," he said.

While the incident took place at around 7 pm, the injured and others who were declared "brought dead" were brought to the private hospital in Bhiwadi at around 8 pm, the official added.

"Between 8 pm and 9 pm, they were brought to our hospital. As soon as they came, we informed the Gurugram authorities," he said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Gurugram police said that six of those killed were from Jharkhand, while one was from Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manesar Darshan Yadav also visited the accident site on Tuesday and examined it.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, Ajay Kumar, constituted a committee of officials, headed by the sub-divisional magistrate of Manesar, to investigate the matter. The committee has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the causes of the incident and submit its investigation report within a stipulated timeframe.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.