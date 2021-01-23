4,000 traffic personnel to deployed ahead of Republic Day rally

A total of 4,000 police officials will be deployed at different points across the city ahead of the Republic Day rally by protesting farmers to maintain law and order and ensure smooth flow of traffic — a release issued by Gurugram police on Saturday stated.

The 4,000 officials will include traffic police officers, a dozen of assistant commissioners of police, 40 inspectors, police rider teams, PCR teams, intelligence teams, crane and fire brigade teams.

“We cannot ignore the fact that on this occasion of Republic Day, some anti-social elements may cause some untoward incidents. There could be a farmers’ agitation as well. Keeping these aspects in mind, strict security arrangements have been made as per the orders issued by Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao to maintain security and peace in the city,” said Subhash Boken, public relation officer (PRO), Gurugram Police.

“The security arrangements by the Gurugram Police will be inspected from time to time by higher officials and concerned department heads to assess if the preparations are adequate at every place and if any further assistance is required. All additional station house officers, crime staff members and traffic in-charges will patrol their respective areas along with their teams,” said Boken.

Gurugram police officials further said that special security arrangements have been made at all venues where Republic Day celebrations will be held. For entering any of the venues, a three-layer security system has been put in place, and all police officials will be deployed at these points with necessary security equipment.

For smooth traffic operations, Gurugram Police has also prepared alternate routes for diverting traffic at locations such as Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Sirhaul Border and Kapdiwas Chowk, through Bilaspur, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Farrukhnagar, Himgiri Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Udyog Vihar, and Kherki Daula toll plaza in case of congestion.

“We have made arrangements for diverting traffic at all key points along National Highway-48. Route diversions have already been prepared and will be soon shared over social media for the assistance of commuters. At each of the diverted routes, traffic police officials have been deployed for assisting and guiding commuters towards the right path,” said DK Bhardwaj, DCP (traffic), Gurugram traffic police.

Bhardwaj also said that in respect with the Republic Day preparations, entry of heavy vehicles into Gurugram is barred from 3pm on Sunday till 1.30pm, Wednesday.

Meanwhile on Saturday evening, Delhi Police gave approval to the farmers to enter the national Capital for their tractor parade. Gurugram police officials said that their preparations will not be altered following this development until further notice.