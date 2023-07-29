Gurugram: A 42-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot over eight times by five suspects in DLF Phase 3 on Saturday over a property dispute, said Gurugram police. Transporter shot at over property dispute

Police said the victim’s nephew is one of the suspects and all of them have been identified.

As per police, they opened fire after intercepting the victim’s car at around 11.30am when he was on his way for a business deal.

The victim was identified as Devender alias Binder of Nathupur village. He was taken to a private hospital where he was operated upon, and eight bullets were removed from different parts of his body, police said, adding that his condition remains critical.

Police said teams have been formed to investigate the matter and to arrest the suspects at the earliest.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Dahiya said, “We will register a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act against the suspects at DLF Phase 3 police station”.

