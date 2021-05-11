48 RWAs express interest to set up Covid care facilities

In 10 days since the district administration allowed residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to set up Covid-19 care facilities using their own resources in their societies, as many as 48 RWAs have expressed an interest in setting up facilities, according to a release issued by the administration on Tuesday.

In a Covid care facility (CCF), presymptomatic, asymptomatic and suspected patients can be kept in isolation with basic medical care. “Around 48 ​​residential societies have expressed their desire to open a CCF. As per the guidelines, senior citizens, pregnant women, children below the age of 10, and those with comorbidities cannot avail of CCF facilities, as such patients are required to be admitted to hospitals or other care facilities,” a spokesperson for the administration said.

Administration officials said that such facilities will be linked with the health department’s surveillance teams, and ambulances and important telephone numbers of the RWA, NGOs, doctors, caregivers and ambulance service providers will be shared with all stakeholders as well as pasted inside each facility. The CCFs will be inspected daily by the rapid response teams, said officials.

Administration officials reiterated that the facility can be set up only inside community centres, clubhouses, or vacant flats, provided they are located in a secluded area. The administration’s release did not, however, share the names of the 48 RWAs.

On May 1, deputy commissioner Yash Garg had issued an order permitting RWAs to set up CCFs using their own resources. Two days later, the administration had issued guidelines for the same.

Many RWAs, however, were dissatisfied with both the guidelines and Garg’s order, with their three main contentions being that they want moderately ill Covid-19 patients to be allowed treatment at the facilities, permit multiple RWAs to set up one CCF as several condominiums and societies did not have a community centre or clubhouse, and support from the administration in the procurement of Covid-19 medicines, machines, oxygen cylinders, and medical staff to monitor the health of those admitted to the facilities.

“We are in constant touch with the administration regarding the setting up of CCFs. The administration has given assurance in provision of oxygen cylinders to RWAs and remaining concerns, such as the need for establishing the facility in a secluded place, among others, are also being taken up and deliberated upon,” said Pawan Tharwani, president, Carlton Estate Condominium Association (CECA), one of the members of RWAs United, an umbrella body representing 53 RWAs from across the city.